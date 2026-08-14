METTLER TOLEDO targets four-week delivery for product inspection systems

METTLER TOLEDO Product Inspection Group has launched LightningBuild, a program designed to deliver select product inspection systems from purchase order to customer dock within four weeks.

The program initially includes the X12 LightningBuild x-ray inspection system and C31 LightningBuild checkweigher. Both systems are being exhibited for the first time at Pack Expo in booth 2122.

Available at no additional charge, LightningBuild targets food and pharmaceutical manufacturers that need to quickly start, expand or adapt production operations.

The program is designed for applications including seasonal production, contract packaging and unexpected equipment replacement. Manufacturers can use the systems to respond to changing production schedules, new contracts, package formats or equipment outages.

METTLER TOLEDO assembles each LightningBuild system to order. Standardized engineering processes, targeted inventory management and coordinated production planning support the shortened delivery schedule.

Each system also undergoes the company’s standard testing and quality checks before shipment.

The X12 LightningBuild is an entry-level x-ray inspection system for small- to medium-sized food and pharmaceutical packages. It detects dense contaminants such as metal, glass, stone and bone and can perform package integrity checks.

The C31 LightningBuild is an entry-level inline dynamic weighing system for food and non-food manufacturing. It provides 100% inline weight control, replacing manual spot checks and helping manufacturers reduce product giveaway, meet net-weight requirements and lower operating costs.

LightningBuild is available in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Shipments outside the United States may require additional time for transit and customs clearance.

METTLER TOLEDO plans to expand the program to additional product inspection models in the future.