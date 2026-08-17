Pulva launches test laboratory for grinding and particle size analysis

Pulva Corp. has opened a nearly 2,500-square-foot test laboratory at its headquarters in Valencia, Pennsylvania, for production-scale pulverizer and grinding tests.

The laboratory provides proof-of-concept material testing using full-size pulverizing machinery and auxiliary equipment. The setup is designed to simulate production operating conditions across a range of grinding applications.

The facility includes Pulva-Sizer hammer mills in multiple configurations and sizes. Equipment ranges from the tabletop Pulvette Pulva-Sizer for scale-up testing to a cryogenic Pulva-Sizer designed for fatty or oily foods, plastics and other materials that can clump during ambient-temperature milling.

Processors can use the laboratory to evaluate pulverizer performance before purchasing equipment and compare how different configurations affect output. The facility also supports Ro-Tap particle size testing.

The laboratory provides food, plastics, chemical, pharmaceutical and other dry powder processors with a location to test new products and formulations without disrupting internal production lines.

Pulva technicians conduct the tests, drawing on experience in milling, powder handling and particle size analysis. The laboratory can receive powders, pellets, briquettes and other bulk materials in bulk bags, drums and other containers.

Testing can be viewed in person, by video or through a live online stream.