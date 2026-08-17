Airmatic expands solutions for powder and bulk solids flow

Airmatic has become an authorized distributor of Solimar Pneumatics products, expanding its equipment and service offerings for powder and bulk solids handling.

The agreement adds Solimar products for applications involving the storage, conveying, transportation and unloading of dry bulk materials. The product line includes silo fluidizers, trailer fluidizers, dust filter assemblies, air knockers and replacement parts.

These products are designed to address common bulk solids flow challenges, including bridging and ratholing. They also support applications where poor flow, incomplete cleanout or slow unloading can affect material handling operations.

“Airmatic understands dry-bulk material handling,” said Greg Jarvela, Partner at Solimar Pneumatics. “They have the application knowledge, customer relationships, and service capability needed to support our products properly.”

The Solimar Pneumatics line complements Airmatic’s existing portfolio of industrial vibrators, pneumatic flow aids, bin aerators, air cannons, sonic horns, railcar unloading equipment, and dry-bulk trailer opening and unloading equipment and components.

“Solimar is a strong fit for Airmatic,” said Billy Dougherty, Vice President and General Manager of Airmatic. “Their products solve the problems our customers bring to us every day: poor flow, incomplete cleanout, slow unloading, and difficult-to-handle powders and bulk solids.”

Airmatic will provide application assistance and order fulfillment for Solimar Pneumatics products used in dry-bulk processing, storage, transportation and unloading applications.