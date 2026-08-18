Minnesota blocks new state leases for Boundary Waters mining operations

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has issued Executive Order 26-10, which directs state agencies to halt or limit certain actions related to proposed nonferrous mineral mining in the Rainy River Headwaters Watershed, which includes waters flowing into the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

Governor Walz issued the order following renewed concerns about potential mining development in the watershed and ongoing litigation involving Minnesota's mining regulations.

Under the order, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will not undertake environmental review or permitting work for proposed nonferrous mineral mining projects in the Rainy River Headwaters until the Northeastern Minnesotans for Wilderness v. DNR litigation receives full and final resolution. The pause also applies to subsequent rulemaking associated with the case.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency will similarly halt environmental review and permitting work associated with proposed nonferrous mineral mining projects in the watershed until the litigation and related Department of Natural Resources rulemaking are resolved.

The Department of Natural Resources will also:

Decline to participate as a cooperating agency in federal environmental reviews for proposed nonferrous mining projects in the watershed.

Stop offering new state nonferrous mineral leases in the Rainy River Headwaters.

Stop offering new state surface leases for nonferrous mining operations, including activities involving tailings and other waste materials.

Review existing state nonferrous mineral leases in the watershed and enforce lease requirements to the fullest extent of the law.

Draft legislative language that would prohibit nonferrous mining in the Rainy River Headwaters for consideration during the agency's budget and policy development process.

The order follows an April 10, 2026, final order from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. After an administrative process that included expert testimony and a hearing, the agency found that Minnesota Rule 6132.2000 was inadequate to protect the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness from pollution, impairment or destruction associated with noise and light impacts from nonferrous metallic mineral mining in the Rainy River Headwaters.

The Department of Natural Resources said it would begin rulemaking to amend the existing rule or establish a new rule addressing those impacts.

Executive Order 26-10 takes effect 15 days after its publication in the State Register and filing with the Minnesota Secretary of State. It will remain in effect until rescinded by proper authority or until it expires under Minnesota law.