Carrier Vibrating Equipment launches redesigned website for industrial customers

Carrier Vibrating Equipment has launched a redesigned website aimed at improving access to information about its vibratory processing and material handling equipment, technologies and engineering capabilities.

The new website features updated navigation and site architecture designed to help customers find equipment information by product type, application and industry. Expanded equipment content provides additional details about Carrier's range of vibratory processing and material handling solutions.

The redesigned site also expands access to technical resources, including application information, case studies, brochures and videos. Its responsive design is intended to provide a consistent experience across desktop, tablet and mobile devices.

Carrier Vibrating Equipment is the flagship company of Carrier Process Equipment Group and provides customized equipment and complete process solutions for industrial customers.

According to Richard Rosenstrom, president of Carrier Vibrating Equipment, the updated website is designed to make it easier for customers to explore the company's capabilities, research its equipment and connect with its team regarding specific applications.

The new digital platform also provides a foundation for Carrier to continue expanding its equipment information, technical resources and educational content as customer needs evolve.