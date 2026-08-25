New X-ray inspection guide helps processors compare OEMs

System integration firm ABM Equipment has published a new industry guide comparing nearly every X-ray original equipment manufacturer on the market.

The guide is designed to help food processors, quality assurance professionals, engineers, operations managers and executives evaluate X-ray inspection equipment for new production lines and upgrades.

Rather than focusing on manufacturers’ online marketing, the guide compares suppliers using factors that can affect equipment performance, usability and long-term cost.

The analysis covers contaminant detection resolution, algorithm performance, software capabilities, application versatility, machine construction, serviceability, customization and long-term support.

It also compares key performance and ownership considerations, including:

Detection performance across common contaminants

Inspection speeds and throughput

Image processing and artificial intelligence features

Cleanability and hygienic options

Software, reporting, traceability and data integration

Maintenance, service and total cost of ownership

Industry experience and application expertise

Installation, training and aftermarket support

Suppliers suited to specialized applications

The guide begins with averaged supplier scores from end-users and distributors. It then explains the metrics used to evaluate suppliers and provides an overview of each company based on available information and comments from survey respondents, competitors and industry partners.

Two additional tables compare supplier specifications and features and map X-ray inspection machines by inspection area width at the belt.

ABM Equipment said the guide is intended to provide processors with a broader basis for evaluating X-ray inspection partners as demand for detection technology increases and manufacturers seek improved detection with fewer false rejects.