Eriez appoints Graeme Bainbridge as global manufacturing director

Eriez has appointed Graeme Bainbridge as Director of Global Manufacturing, where he will lead and coordinate the company's worldwide production strategy.

Bainbridge will focus on manufacturing alignment, fabrication processes, design standardization, operational efficiency and cost competitiveness across Eriez's global operations.

He brings international manufacturing and operational leadership experience from senior roles with JELD-WEN, REHAU, Masco and Belkin. His background includes leading transformation efforts across multi-site manufacturing environments and work involving performance improvement, supply chain management, organizational effectiveness and profitability.

Bainbridge also has experience with lean manufacturing principles and continuous improvement methodologies.

Through the remainder of 2026, Bainbridge will be based at Eriez-Europe. During that period, he will work to develop a detailed understanding of the company's processes, initiatives and strategic priorities across regions.

Following the transition period, he will expand his efforts across the broader Eriez enterprise to support the company's worldwide production goals.

According to Eric Nelson, Vice President of Global Operations, Bainbridge's experience leading complex manufacturing businesses and operational transformation will support efforts to strengthen Eriez's global production network.