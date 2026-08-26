Compass Wire Cloth to showcase vibratory screeners at PACK EXPO 2026

Compass Wire Cloth will exhibit its industrial screening solutions at PACK EXPO International 2026, scheduled for October 18–21 at McCormick Place in Chicago.

The company will showcase products designed to support processing efficiency, equipment uptime and consistent product quality. Compass Wire Cloth will feature its Round Vibratory Screening Units and Round and Pretensioned Separator Screens at booth LU-7428 on the Upper Level of McCormick Place's Lakeside Building.

Compass will display a 48-inch model of its Round Vibratory Screening Unit. The units are designed for the separation of both dry and wet materials and provide precise classification of particles and removal of oversize contaminants in industrial processing applications.

According to the company, optimized vibration and controlled material flow support higher throughput while maintaining screening accuracy. The units are also designed to provide long service life and help reduce total cost of ownership.

Compass will also present its Round and Pretensioned Separator Screens, which are manufactured to fit OEM equipment and round vibratory screeners.

The screens are produced in a temperature-controlled environment to support consistent tension across the screen surface. Compass said the design can support screening accuracy, extend screen life and improve the separation of solids from liquids or the classification of dry materials.