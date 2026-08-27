Rockwell Automation launches TechConnectIQ, expands remote support

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 27, 2026 (PRNewswire) — Rockwell Automation, Inc. has announced the launch of TechConnectIQ Support, a modernized remote support experience designed to help manufacturers reduce downtime, speed time to resolution and simplify software and firmware updates.

As manufacturing environments become more complex and on-site experts harder to staff, Rockwell TechConnectIQ makes it easier for maintenance, engineering and operations teams to get the help they need when issues arise. The new experience provides faster access to Rockwell's technical expertise and digital resources, helping teams stay productive and respond more effectively to challenges.

TechConnectIQ Support is available now for single-site contract customers in North America, with additional regions planned for 2027. Available 24x7x365, Rockwell's technical support engineers assist with installation, configuration, troubleshooting and issue resolution across industrial automation systems. The service also reduces the need for on-site field visits and helps teams work more efficiently through improved access to knowledge and updates.

"Manufacturers are being asked to do more with fewer resources and support needs to keep pace," said Matt Fordenwalt, senior vice president, Lifecycle Services, at Rockwell Automation. "TechConnectIQ brings together our expertise and AI capabilities to help customers stay productive when on-site resources are limited."

Key benefits of this new offering include:

Real-time access to specialists through web-based tools with scheduled callbacks and live support

through web-based tools with scheduled callbacks and live support Improved data visibility via the myRockwellAutomation TechConnect hub, including installed base and support history

via the myRockwellAutomation TechConnect hub, including installed base and support history Simplified support structure with consolidated hardware and software coverage and three support tiers: Basic, Standard and Professional

with consolidated hardware and software coverage and three support tiers: Basic, Standard and Professional AI-support tools including federated search, augmented reality guidance and instructional videos to assist with maintenance and remote support tasks

"For more than 20 years, customers have relied on Rockwell's TechConnect service to keep their operations running," said Bill Prather, lead product manager for production optimization at Rockwell Automation. "TechConnectIQ builds on that trusted foundation and reflects what customers told us they need today. We modernized the experience while maintaining the reliability they expect from Rockwell."

Learn more about TechConnectIQ Support on Rockwell's website.