FoodSafe Drains to showcase Drainage Evaluation Program at PACK EXPO 2026

FoodSafe Drains, a division of Global Drain Technologies, will highlight its Drainage Evaluation Program at PACK EXPO International 2026, scheduled for October 18–21 at McCormick Place in Chicago. The company will exhibit at booth LU-7310.

The engineering-led program helps food and beverage processors assess existing drainage conditions, identify facility-specific improvement priorities and develop plans for hygiene, safety and long-term infrastructure performance.

The evaluation examines current drainage systems, including drain types, installation methods and maintenance practices. Depending on facility needs and existing conditions, assessments can also include flooring, underground piping and below-grade scanning.

FoodSafe Drains said the program is designed to help processors identify problem areas and align drainage improvements with sanitation, safety and compliance requirements.

The process begins with screening and development of a scope of work. A discovery phase then reviews technical documentation and standard operating procedures before an on-site assessment evaluates drains, lines and related processes.

FoodSafe Drains and its partners use information gathered during those stages to prepare a report outlining recommended drainage performance improvements. The report can also include budgetary guidance and implementation options.

Global Drain Technologies engineering teams conduct the evaluations directly with customers and may work with GDT Alliance Partners when additional assessment, analysis or drainage optimization expertise is needed.

For facilities seeking continued oversight, FoodSafe Drains also offers an annual Evaluation Plan. The program builds on the initial evaluation and supports ongoing updates to drainage strategies focused on hygiene, safety and uptime.

The Drainage Evaluation Program is tailored to individual facilities and can also support multi-site evaluations under a single program. FoodSafe Drains said the approach can help organizations bring greater consistency, documentation and accountability to drainage decisions across their operations.

The program draws on experience in food and beverage manufacturing environments and defaults to International Building Codes and the latest published drain standards.