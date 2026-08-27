Steel River Foundry brings industrial training programs under one brand

Steel River has launched Steel River Foundry, a new national brand that unifies more than 40 industrial training programs covering maintenance, safety, crane and rigging, and other technical disciplines.

The Dallas-based company said the launch is intended to address workforce skill gaps across manufacturing and industrial operations. A 2026 Advanced Manufacturing report cited by Steel River found that 79% of manufacturing leaders identified the skilled labor shortage as their top challenge.

Steel River Foundry offers training across 16 disciplines. Programs include overhead and mobile crane operation and inspection, rigging and signal person certification, forklift and aerial work platform training, hydraulics and fluid power, industrial electrical systems, mechanical maintenance and troubleshooting.

The portfolio also includes equipment inspection and compliance training, including Lockout/Tagout, as well as train-the-trainer programs.

Training is available through scheduled public courses, customized employer programs and hands-on instruction at The Foundry Industrial Academy at Steel River Ranch in Cleburne, Texas.

According to Steel River, the new brand draws on training experience from North American Crane Bureau and Applied Motion Technologies, along with crane service and manufacturing expertise from its CraneTech business.

Companies and individual professionals can use the Steel River Foundry website to browse programs by discipline, access a shared training calendar and request customized employer training.