Trelleborg Sealing Solutions earns 2026 Emerson Sustainability Award

Trelleborg Sealing Solutions has earned the 2026 Emerson Sustainability Award, recognizing its efforts in environmental responsibility and sustainable business practices.

Emerson, a global industrial automation company, presents the award to suppliers and partners that integrate environmental responsibility into their business strategies, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and promote transparency and collaboration.

Trelleborg supplies precision components for Emerson’s solenoid valve and flow-control automation systems. Its components include complex valve body products manufactured at facilities in River Falls, Wisconsin, and Reynosa, Mexico.

Mason Linehan, sales engineer responsible for Trelleborg’s Emerson account, said the award reflects sustainability efforts across Trelleborg Group.

Emerson established its Sustainability Award in 2024. For 2026, the company recognized eight supply chain partners worldwide for their environmental sustainability efforts.