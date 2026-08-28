Emerson expands measurement technology collaboration with Equinor

Emerson has announced a new strategic collaboration with Equinor to provide measurement instrumentation, analytical technologies and lifecycle services across the energy company’s global offshore and onshore operations.

The agreement will support Equinor’s efforts to accelerate asset development, extend field life, improve recovery and advance standardized operations.

The collaboration builds on existing digitalization work between the two companies. Equinor has worked with Emerson for more than 40 years across a range of automation applications.

Emerson’s technologies used by Equinor include subsea multiphase flow meters, downhole monitoring systems, valves, emissions management systems, control systems, asset management systems and safety, pressure and temperature measurement instrumentation.

According to Emerson, the expanded collaboration will support production optimization, reliability and safe, efficient operations across Equinor’s global assets.

“Emerson has been a trusted technology supplier to Equinor for more than four decades, and this collaboration reinforces our shared commitment to operational excellence and innovation,” said Slawomir Suchomski, Emerson president of Europe.

Suchomski added that the collaboration will support Equinor’s Norwegian Continental Shelf 2035 initiatives through Emerson’s measurement instrumentation technologies.