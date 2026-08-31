Boss Products launches BPA Consulting safety services division

BPA Consulting, a division of Boss Products, LLC, has launched to help industrial and manufacturing facilities address combustible dust, fire, explosion and process safety risks.

The consulting division provides services designed to help facilities identify hazards, address compliance needs and strengthen safety programs.

Its services include Dust Hazard Analysis, Process Hazard Analysis, Mitigation Action Plans, Combustible Dust Safety Training and ancillary services.

BPA Consulting serves a range of industrial and manufacturing environments. The company said its approach combines technical expertise with responsive support to provide facility-specific recommendations.

The division is intended to help organizations evaluate safety risks and determine practical next steps for addressing identified hazards.