Hapman to showcase bulk material handling solutions at WEFTEC 2026

Hapman will showcase three bulk material handling technologies for wastewater treatment applications at WEFTEC 2026, September 28-30, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The company will exhibit its TubePro Tubular Drag Conveyor, Solidquid Liquid/Solid System and PosiPro Feeder at Booth 8149.

The TubePro conveyor is designed to transport materials commonly used in wastewater treatment. Its enclosed, dust-tight construction is intended to contain materials and support zero-emission operation.

Hapman will also feature the Solidquid system for flocculant addition. The system combines liquid and solid materials while automating chemical dosing for wastewater treatment processes.

The PosiPro Feeder is designed for challenging dry bulk materials and can be configured with different screw and nozzle options. Its design also incorporates bolt-on safety features for wastewater material handling applications.