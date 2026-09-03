SOMIC Packaging to debut new packaging machine at PACK EXPO 2026

SOMIC Packaging, Inc. will debut the SOMIC 202 packaging machine and two digital services at PACK EXPO International 2026 in Chicago.

The new machine, SOMIC Eagle and SOMIC Connect will make their North American debuts at booth N-4740 during the October 18-21 event at McCormick Place.

SOMIC Packaging will also demonstrate its SOMIC 434 packaging platform, which supports case packing, tray and wraparound applications. The machine can reach up to 32 cycles per minute and offers automatic format adjustments in multiple areas.

The SOMIC 202 is designed for standard packaging applications and shelf-ready packaging. The space-saving platform handles Regular Slotted Cartons (RSC) or flat blanks at speeds of up to 20 packs per minute.

SOMIC Eagle and SOMIC Connect provide digital tools for machine troubleshooting. Eagle uses multiple cameras to capture time-stamped video of machine sequences and combines the footage with diagnostic information.

SOMIC Connect securely shares data such as programmable logic controller and human-machine interface logs, along with machine error information. The systems are designed to help service teams identify the causes of machine faults and improve troubleshooting.