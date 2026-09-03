MoistTech to showcase IR-3000 moisture sensors at PACK EXPO 2026

MoistTech Corp. will showcase its IR-3000 Series Moisture Sensors at PACK EXPO International 2026, October 18-21, at booth LU-7735.

The IR-3000 Series uses near-infrared (NIR) technology for continuous, non-contact moisture measurement across a range of products and raw materials.

The sensors are used in food and corrugated manufacturing applications, including snack foods, baked goods, grains, paperboard and corrugated boxes.

MoistTech says the IR-3000 is factory-precalibrated using customer samples and does not require routine recalibration. Each sensor can store calibrations for up to 50 products or product variations.

The system is designed to maintain measurement accuracy despite material variations such as height and color, as well as changes in ambient temperature and lighting. Software also compensates for small gaps, inert material, foreign objects and conveyor surfaces.

Beyond moisture, the IR-3000 can measure and control constituents including coating thickness, oil, resin, protein, fat, sugar, seasonings and plastic film thickness.

Continuous moisture data can allow production personnel to make immediate process adjustments. MoistTech also says the system can support more precise oven and dryer control, potentially reducing energy consumption.

The IR-3000 is designed for integration with existing production lines and uses a non-contact measurement approach. The system also provides remote control capabilities.