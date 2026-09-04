KROHNE to showcase flow and level measurement at WEFTEC 2026

KROHNE will showcase its TIDALFLUX 2300 electromagnetic flowmeter and OPTIWAVE 1500 Series radar level transmitters at WEFTEC 2026, September 26-30, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The TIDALFLUX 2300 is designed for flow measurement in partially filled pipes used in municipal and industrial wastewater systems. It combines electromagnetic flow measurement with integrated capacitive level sensing in a closed design.

The system is intended for gravity pipelines and sewers where conventional open-channel measurement can present installation and maintenance challenges. The flowmeter supports pipe diameters up to DN1600, or 64 inches, and provides accuracy of ±1 percent of measured value.

Applications include surface water, combined and separate sewer networks, treatment plant inlet and outlet runs, and industrial effluent or brine transport. An optional IP68-rated version is available for flooded and direct-burial installations.

The TIDALFLUX 2300 provides bi-directional flow measurement and uses a chemical- and abrasion-resistant polyurethane liner. Its electrodes remain isolated from floating deposits, supporting measurement in wastewater, slurries, and other difficult media.

KROHNE will also present the OPTIWAVE 1530 and OPTIWAVE 1560 radar level transmitters. The devices provide non-contact level measurement for liquid and solid applications, including tanks, silos, stockpiles, bunkers, and vessels with internal obstructions.

The OPTIWAVE 1500 Series features fully potted electronics and a flush-mounted concave polyvinylidene fluoride lens antenna. A 4-degree beam angle supports measurement in confined spaces and around internal equipment.

Bluetooth connectivity with the OPTICHECK Level Mobile application allows commissioning and remote configuration from ground level. Integrated diagnostics and on-site verification capabilities provide additional support for device monitoring and maintenance.

KROHNE will exhibit the TIDALFLUX 2300 and OPTIWAVE 1500 Series at booth 4319 during WEFTEC 2026.