Kovalus completes Monterrey facility to expand membrane production

Kovalus has completed a new spiral element assembly facility in Monterrey, Mexico, following an investment of more than $30 million.

The facility increases Kovalus’ production capacity by 30% as the company responds to growing global demand. It expands the company’s manufacturing footprint alongside facilities in Massachusetts, Minnesota, and Ontario.

The Monterrey operation assembles Sani-Pro and KPAK PLUS elements using Kovalus membranes. The company said the facility will increase production flexibility, improve responsiveness, and help reduce lead times.

Kovalus has also incorporated lean manufacturing, advanced artificial intelligence automation, and testing capabilities at the facility. These technologies are intended to improve throughput, consistency, and yield while supporting earlier issue detection and predictive maintenance.

The facility reached its targeted production capacity during July and August, according to Kovalus CEO Manny Singh.

“This capacity expansion is a significant step forward in our ability to meet customer demand,” Singh said.

Kovalus said the new facility will support customers across food, dairy, beverage, and industrial markets while increasing manufacturing capacity and supply flexibility.