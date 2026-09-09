Coreshell Technologies to build U.S. gigafactory for silicon-anode batteries

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has awarded Coreshell Technologies $50 million to expand domestic lithium-ion battery manufacturing under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The funding will support construction of what Coreshell describes as the first U.S. gigafactory dedicated to lithium-ion batteries with anodes made entirely from metallurgical silicon (MGS).

Coreshell’s technology is designed to replace graphite with MGS, reducing reliance on a critical battery material whose global supply is heavily concentrated in China. The company plans to use domestically produced MGS as the feedstock for its anode manufacturing.

The project will also incorporate AM Batteries’ Powder-to-Electrode dry coating process for cathode production. The technology eliminates solvent-based wet coating and the associated solvent-recovery and management infrastructure.

Together, Coreshell and AM Batteries plan to build approximately 2 gigawatt-hours of electrode manufacturing capacity and 1.5 gigawatt-hours of cell assembly capacity.

The project is expected to create more than 100 domestic jobs across production, technical, and administrative functions. Hiring will be phased with construction and equipment ramp-up.

Coreshell said domestic mineral producers already supply more than 100,000 tons of MGS annually. The company’s supply partners include Ferroglobe.

The project is intended to strengthen the domestic battery supply chain for electric vehicles while supporting specialized applications for the U.S. military.