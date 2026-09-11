Hiperbaric to showcase high-pressure processing system at PACK EXPO 2026

Hiperbaric will showcase its Hiperbaric 525 (H525) high-pressure processing system at PACK EXPO International 2026, October 18–21 at McCormick Place in Chicago.

The H525 processes up to 10.7 cycles per hour on a 525-gallon vessel when equipped with 12 high-pressure intensifiers, according to Hiperbaric.

High-pressure processing (HPP) uses water-transmitted pressure of up to 6,000 bar to inactivate foodborne pathogens and spoilage microorganisms without heat. The post-packaging process is designed to extend shelf life while preserving taste, texture and nutritional quality.

The H525 is available in two configurations:

Standard: 1,000 square feet of floor space and 8.9-foot machine height with 12 intensifiers positioned alongside the vessel.

Integrated: 940 square feet of floor space and 16.5-foot machine height, with the intensifiers installed on a mezzanine above the machine.

The Integrated configuration frees additional floor space for automation, equipment and plant traffic.

Existing H525 systems can be upgraded to 12 intensifiers. Standard units can also be converted to the Integrated configuration.

An integrated return conveyor can eliminate up to 20,000 pounds of manual canister lifting per day, Hiperbaric says.

Each intensifier operates independently and can be isolated for service while the remaining units continue running. Hiperbaric manufactures the intensifiers in-house.

Hiperbaric will also present “Clean Label Meets Food Safety with High Pressure Processing (HPP)” on October 19 from 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Processing Innovation Stage, Booth LU-7764.

The presentation will cover HPP's use for pathogen and spoilage microorganism control while maintaining sensory quality and supporting clean-label formulations.

Hiperbaric will exhibit the H525 at Booth LU-7718 and highlight its HPP Support Program, which includes 24/7 remote service, field engineers, spare-parts support, an uptime portal and food science assistance.