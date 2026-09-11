Vaisala brings real-time liquid concentration measurement to PACK EXPO 2026

Vaisala will showcase inline liquid concentration measurement solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturing at PACK EXPO International 2026.

The company will demonstrate the Polaris PR53AC Sanitary Compact Process Refractometer connected to the Indigo520 Transmitter at Booth LU-7559. The system provides continuous, real-time measurement of Brix and liquid concentration.

For food and beverage manufacturers, inline concentration measurement can reduce reliance on manual sampling and laboratory analysis. Continuous process data can also support product consistency, ingredient use, waste reduction and production efficiency.

The PR53AC measures Brix and other liquid concentrations across a 0–100% range. It uses refractive index measurements and is designed to maintain measurement performance in the presence of air bubbles, color, pulp and suspended solids.

The refractometer supports applications including beverage blending, juice and soft drink production, dairy processing, syrup preparation, cooking, evaporation, extraction and fermentation. It can also support product interface detection and organics monitoring in wastewater or side streams.

In pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturing, continuous concentration measurement can provide process data during development and commercial production. Applications include active pharmaceutical ingredient production, reaction monitoring, crystallization, solvent exchange, filter cake washing, pharmaceutical fermentation and protein concentration.

The PR53AC is 3-A Sanitary and EHEDG certified for hygienic processing environments. It supports clean-in-place and sanitation-in-place procedures and can install directly in pipes, tanks and vessels without a bypass arrangement. Its no-moving-parts design is intended to support low-maintenance operation.

The Indigo520 Transmitter provides access to live measurement data, settings and process parameters through an optional touchscreen display and web interface. It also supports data logging, wash control, trend monitoring and concentration-curve management.

The transmitter can display measurements locally and transmit process data to automation systems through configurable analog outputs, relays or Modbus TCP/IP over Ethernet.

Vaisala will demonstrate the Polaris PR53AC and Indigo520 October 18–21 at McCormick Place in Chicago.