Shibuya Hoppmann to debut high-speed feeder at PACK EXPO 2026

Shibuya Hoppmann will debut its patent-pending FS-70-HS High-Speed Feeder at PACK EXPO International 2026, October 18–21 at McCormick Place in Chicago.

The feeder will be demonstrated at Booth 2845 and is capable of operating at speeds of up to 800 parts per minute. The system is designed for high-throughput part handling in packaging, assembly, labeling and processing operations.

Visitors can see the FS-70-HS operating as a standard unit and discuss high-speed part-handling requirements with Shibuya Hoppmann’s technical team.

Manufacturers can also bring their own parts to the booth for testing during the event. The testing will allow attendees to evaluate potential part-handling performance and discuss the feasibility of a Shibuya Hoppmann feeding solution for their applications.

The company will also showcase its broader portfolio of automation systems for product-handling applications.