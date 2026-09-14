Emerson updates turbomachinery protection and asset monitoring systems

Emerson has updated its AMS 6500 ATG online protection system and AMS Machine Works asset health monitoring software to expand turbomachinery data analytics.

The AMS 6500 ATG version 5.0 and AMS Machine Works version 2.4 now support continuous, unlimited machine data transmission from the protection system to the analytics platform.

The updates are designed to provide longer data timelines for complex turbomachinery activities, including startups and shutdowns that can take hours or days.

The updated systems allow operators to view live machine data and give analysts more information for comprehensive analysis and long-term trending. AMS Machine Works can also trend AMS 6500 ATG data alongside information from other sources and link those trends directly to alarms.

The AMS 6500 ATG also now includes a web-server-based programmable dashboard for visualizing critical turbomachinery performance. Users can configure up to five dashboard pages, with up to 25 widgets per page.

Available widgets include trends, Boolean alarm values and live measurement fields. The dashboard can also display machine components alongside data points, helping operators associate measurements with specific equipment.

The updates also provide Modbus-independent connectivity and include continued cybersecurity improvements, according to Emerson.