eschbach digitizes Leader Standard Work with Seqonis

As part of the Seqonis Intelligent Operations Platform, alongside Digital Daily Management and Visual Management capabilities, Leader Standard Work supports more consistent execution across manufacturing operations.

As part of the Seqonis Intelligent Operations Platform, alongside Digital Daily Management and Visual Management capabilities, Leader Standard Work supports more consistent execution across manufacturing operations.

BOSTON, Sept. 15 (eschbach release) — eschbach, a provider of digital operations management software for process manufacturing industries, has introduced a dedicated Leader Standard Work capability within its Seqonis Intelligent Operations Platform, bringing leadership routine planning, execution, documentation and evaluation into a single digital workflow.

For pharmaceutical manufacturers operating in highly regulated environments, Leader Standard Work helps ensure leadership activities are performed consistently and that improvement actions remain visible through completion.

Traditionally, leadership activities such as coaching sessions, process confirmations and daily management meetings have been managed using spreadsheets, paper-based systems or physical boards. These approaches can make it difficult to coordinate routines across teams and monitor progress after an issue has been identified.

As a result, organizations may experience a disconnect between conducting leadership activities and following through on the findings they generate. When observations are documented separately from improvement initiatives, it can be challenging to determine whether corrective actions have been assigned, addressed and closed.

Designed to support lean management principles, the new capability digitizes Kamishibai boards, coaching activities, process confirmations and Gemba walks, providing a structured framework for managing these activities across teams and locations.

Within Seqonis, organizations can establish routines based on responsibilities, frequency and production areas, then assign them to individual leaders. Users can access scheduled activities from desktop and mobile devices and leverage associated T-Cards containing instructions, coaching questions and checklists. Findings identified during coaching sessions and process confirmations can be documented and tracked within the same system, including ownership, due dates and closure status.

Leader Standard Work is more than a set of leadership tasks documented in a standard operating procedure. Its value lies in connecting routine leadership activities with the actions and improvements they generate, providing visibility into how leadership engagement contributes to resolving operational challenges.

As part of the Seqonis Intelligent Operations Platform, alongside Digital Daily Management and Visual Management capabilities, Leader Standard Work supports more consistent execution across manufacturing operations. By reducing the administrative burden of managing routines, the capability enables leaders to spend more time addressing production issues while supporting stronger communication, collaboration and operational resilience.

"Customers already using Leader Standard Work are seeing more effective leadership in practice," said Andreas Eschbach, CEO and founder of eschbach. "An integrated, systematic approach combined with clear visibility creates ownership and frees up time for what matters most on the shop floor."

The Leader Standard Work capability also enables organizations to measure how consistently leadership routines are executed and whether identified issues are being resolved. Metrics including execution adherence, findings, overdue activities and closure rates can be viewed across departments, shifts and sites, providing insight into where leadership routines are being followed and where additional attention may be needed.