Akona Process Solutions to showcase powder handling systems at PPMA 2026

Akona Process Solutions will return to the PPMA Show 2026 at Stand B76, showcasing material handling and processing equipment from its four specialist brands: Cablevey, Kason, Marion and Spiroflow.

The exhibit will feature technologies for powder conveying, screening, mixing and bulk material handling. Equipment on display will include a Cablevey tubular drag conveyor, Kason Centri-Sifter centrifugal screener, Spiroflow flexible screw conveyor and sack tip station, and a Marion horizontal mixer.

The equipment will demonstrate Akona’s capabilities across multiple stages of material processing. The company serves manufacturers in the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, chemical, minerals and pet food industries.

Akona application engineers and sales specialists will also be available throughout the exhibition to discuss equipment upgrades, production expansions and new processing lines.

Tom Finnegan, Akona’s director of sales EMEA, said the event will provide an opportunity to demonstrate how the company’s four brands can work together on integrated processing systems.

“Visitors increasingly want more than individual pieces of equipment — they're looking for integrated systems backed by genuine application expertise,” Finnegan said. “That's exactly what our team will be demonstrating throughout the show, helping manufacturers improve efficiency, product quality and long-term production performance.”