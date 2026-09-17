Jenike & Johanson brings bulk solids training to California

Bulk solids handling training from Jenike & Johanson will cover material flow, testing, segregation, transfer chutes and fine powders.
Sept. 17, 2026
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Courtesy of Jenike & Johanson
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Jenike & Johanson will host One Day @ J&J, a one-day bulk solids handling training course, on October 29, 2026, in San Luis Obispo, California.

The course is designed for engineers and technical professionals working with bulk solids processes. It will combine engineering fundamentals with practical instruction and live demonstrations.

Topics will include material flow patterns and problems, flow property testing, transfer chute design, segregation mechanisms and fine powder handling.

The training will also address techniques for diagnosing, alleviating and preventing common bulk solids handling problems. Participants will examine how material behavior can affect equipment and process performance.

The event will include a laboratory tour and live demonstrations. Participants will also have opportunities to discuss bulk solids handling challenges with Jenike & Johanson engineers.

Registration is available through Humanitix. Early-bird pricing will be offered for a limited time, and attendance will be limited to support an interactive training environment.

This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.
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