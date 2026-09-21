CIRCOR to showcase Zenith Pumps at PACK EXPO International 2026

CIRCOR International will showcase Zenith Pumps precision gear pump technologies at PACK EXPO International 2026, October 18–22 at McCormick Place in Chicago.

At Booth W-21034, CIRCOR will feature pumping solutions for packaging, food and beverage, and industrial processing applications. The technologies are designed to support fluid handling where accuracy, reliability and production consistency are important.

Zenith Pumps precision gear pumps provide accurate, reliable and pulse-free metering across a range of process applications and fluid conditions. The pumps support processes including dosing, filling, injection, coating, coloring, flavoring, extruding and spraying.

The technology can handle materials including fragrances, colorants, fillers, antioxidants, surfactants, emulsifiers, preservatives, adhesives and other trace ingredients.

CIRCOR said the solutions are designed to help manufacturers improve production efficiency and accuracy in demanding processing environments.