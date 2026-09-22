LEWA unifies hygienic pump technologies for food production

LEWA has consolidated its hygienic industrial flow technologies into a portfolio for food and beverage manufacturers, combining pumps, metering and mixing systems and technical expertise.

The portfolio is designed to support manufacturers managing hygiene requirements, product quality and production efficiency across food processing operations.

It includes lobe, centrifugal, reciprocating diaphragm and plunger, progressing cavity and twin-screw pumps. The offering also includes customized metering and mixing systems.

“Our focus is on helping producers achieve high uptime and operational reliability in food and beverage production, while safeguarding the integrity of their products,” said Ingo Landwehr, Business Line Manager Food and Beverage.

LEWA's diaphragm metering and process pumps, including the LEWA ecoflow, LEWA ecodos and LEWA triplex, provide dosing capabilities for critical ingredients.

Pomac lobe pumps are designed for handling shear-sensitive and high-viscosity products. Pomac centrifugal pumps provide cleanable product transfer.

Wangen twin-screw pumps handle different media while supporting low wear and uptime. Wangen progressing cavity pumps support hygienic conveying and dosing for varying viscosities and products containing solids.

Varisco internal gear pumps provide controlled transfer for applications involving products such as syrups, oils and chocolate.

The portfolio covers food and beverage applications including dairy, beverages, prepared foods, pasta, cereals, meat, seafood, sugar, confectionery, bakery products, starches and proteins.

The technologies support production stages from ingredient intake and formulation through conveying, processing and cleaning. The portfolio also includes compatibility with Clean-in-Place and Sterilize-in-Place processes.

LEWA said energy-efficient pump designs and system integration can support operational efficiency while maintaining production uptime.

The company also provides application engineering, system design, commissioning, maintenance and training throughout the equipment lifecycle.

The technologies are part of the Atlas Copco Group, with Competence Centers in the Netherlands, Germany, China and Italy and more than 17 Customer Centers worldwide.