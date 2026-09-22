Euclid Chemical names new president following Tom Gairing retirement

Euclid Chemical has appointed Russell “Rusty” Maglionico as president, effective Sept. 10, following the retirement of President Tom Gairing after nearly three decades with the company.

Gairing joined Euclid Chemical in 2002 and held leadership roles in procurement, supply chain, operations and executive management. He became president in 2019.

During his tenure, Gairing helped guide changes in sourcing, operational efficiency and customer service. The company also expanded its market presence and commercial capabilities during his leadership.

Maglionico brings nearly three decades of experience in concrete construction and specialty construction materials to the position. Before joining Euclid Chemical in 1999, he worked as a concrete contractor on construction projects in the Cleveland area.

At Euclid Chemical, Maglionico has held several leadership positions. Most recently, he served as vice president of sales and marketing, where he helped expand the company’s North American sales organization and strengthen customer relationships.

As president, Maglionico will lead Euclid Chemical’s growth strategy while maintaining its focus on technical expertise, product innovation, operational excellence and customer service.

“Euclid’s reputation has been built on technical excellence, trusted relationships and a commitment to helping our customers succeed,” Maglionico said. “I’m honored to follow Tom’s leadership and excited to work alongside our talented team as we continue investing in our people, supporting our customers and advancing our business in the years ahead.”