Integrated Water Services rebrands as Veyra

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 28, 2026 (PRNewswire) — Integrated Water Services (IWS), an industry leader in specialized industrial and municipal water, wastewater and filtration solutions, announced today that it has officially changed its corporate name to Veyra (pronounced VAY-ruh). The comprehensive rebrand includes a new corporate identity, modern visual hierarchy, and an upgraded digital platform, launching live at WEFTEC 2026, in New Orleans.

The name Veyra is inspired by the Latin vera and pura — meaning true, pure, and authentic — with the dynamic root vey, representing conveyance and continuous flow. Anchored by the company's new tagline "Purity by Design," the elevated brand signals the company's strategic transformation from legacy field construction into a cohesive, technology-first solutions platform.

Central to the new visual identity is Veyra's logo icon, which features a fluid, three-dimensional Möbius strip. The Möbius form was chosen to communicate circularity—serving as a visual metaphor for water being continuously recovered, treated, reused, and returned to the ecosystem. The seamless, infinite loop encapsulates Veyra's focus on sustainable water reclamation and advanced process filtration.

"Veyra represents the purity of our engineering, the velocity of our growth, and our focus on solving our customers' toughest filtration, water and wastewater challenges," said Cody Phipps, Chief Executive Officer. "Over the past three years, we've rapidly expanded our proprietary technologies and integrated key acquisitions to deliver capabilities no single company in this space has had before. Veyra is the name our clients' next generation of solutions deserves."

What's changing — and what isn't:

One Company, Specialized Brands: Veyra creates a unified corporate platform for M|MBR Systems, Complete Filtration Resources, Tetrasolv, KLa Systems, and Advanced Equipment & Services Inc., while preserving the specialized expertise, customer relationships and market identity of each business.

One Integrated Portfolio: Veyra brings advanced MBR systems, modular wastewater infrastructure, specialized filtration, aeration systems, and aftermarket services together under one strategic architecture.

A More Connected Customer Experience: Veyra's new digital platform provides centralized access to technical documentation, engineering resources, solution information and lifecycle support, making it easier for customers and partners to engage with capabilities across the portfolio.

"Our commitment to clients and partners remains absolute," said John Rigas, Chairman and CEO of Sciens Water. "As Veyra, the company is sharpening its commercial edge and giving its teams a brand that matches the sophistication of what they deliver."

Veyra is debuting its new identity at Booth #335 at WEFTEC this week, and online at www.goveyra.com.