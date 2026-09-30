DigiKey's Factory Tomorrow season 6 explores AI infrastructure, industrial connectivity and smart manufacturing

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., USA (DigiKey release) — DigiKey, the global distribution leader of electronic components and automation products, announces the launch of Season 6 of Factory Tomorrow, a video series highlighting how manufacturers and technology suppliers are building the foundation for the next generation of industrial production.

From AI-enabled data centers powering Industry 4.0 to the networks that move power and data across the factory floor, this three-episode season of Factory Tomorrow explores how industry leaders like Phoenix Contact and Belden are helping manufacturers build more connected, intelligent factories.

As factories evolve into highly connected, software-defined environments, the sixth season examines the technologies enabling real-time visibility, autonomous operations and resilient industrial systems. As manufacturers increase AI adoption and invest in digital transformation initiatives, demand for industrial networking, edge connectivity, data infrastructure and intelligent automation continues to grow.

“Factory Tomorrow continues to bring together industry experts to discuss the technologies shaping the future of manufacturing, including the growing impact of AI on industrial operations and data infrastructure,” said Connor Doherty, director, industrial automation for DigiKey. “This season examines the networks, connectivity and computing infrastructure required to support smarter, more connected factories.”

Season 6 Highlights

AI-ready data centers supporting industrial operations

Industrial networking for connected factories

Copper, fiber and optical connectivity infrastructure

Real-time visibility and operational intelligence

Smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0 applications

Expert perspectives from DigiKey, Phoenix Contact and Belden

In the first video, Phoenix Contact highlights how its connectivity and industrial networking solutions support both AI-ready data centers and smart factory environments.

“Today’s digital factories need to collect, secure, transport, analyze and act on data,” said Greg Jerrehian, vice president of channel management at Phoenix Contact USA. “As a manufacturer, Phoenix Contact understands these challenges firsthand. We’re excited to share our expertise in networking, automation and connectivity to help the industry improve efficiency and optimize operations. Through our partnership with DigiKey, we’re accelerating access to new technologies and helping customers achieve success faster.”

The second video focuses on how Belden’s customized and scalable networking solutions spanning advanced copper and fiber, multi-lane optics and high-density optical frames enable data centers to adapt to rapidly changing technology demands.

“It was a pleasure to work with DigiKey to discuss how AI is changing the landscape of factories of all kinds and how data centers are enabling that change, regardless of whether they are on-prem, using hyperscale data centers, cloud services, or somewhere in between,” said Brian Kennedy, global vertical leader – data centers, for Belden.

In the final video, experts look ahead to the future of smart manufacturing where AI, autonomous systems and sustainable industrial design converge. This episode brings together connectivity, data and intelligence into a cohesive vision for the factory of tomorrow, examining how manufacturers can build flexible, energy-efficient and resilient systems capable of evolving alongside emerging technologies.

To learn more about the video series and how DigiKey is supporting the development of AI-ready infrastructure, connectivity and more, visit DigiKey’s Factory Tomorrow webpage.