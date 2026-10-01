METTLER TOLEDO expands foreign material re-inspection services with new Dallas facility

September 30, 2026 (MT release) — METTLER TOLEDO announced today that its new X-ray Reclaim Foreign Material Re-inspection Services facility in Dallas, Texas, is scheduled to open on October 5, 2026. Strategically located to support manufacturers across Texas and the surrounding region, the facility will expand access to rapid-response re-inspection services for food, beverage, ingredient, personal care, and pet food manufacturers responding to suspected foreign material incidents.

The Dallas facility will provide manufacturers with a dedicated location for evaluating affected products through professionally managed re-inspection, contaminant extraction, application validation, and documented reporting. The expanded regional capacity gives customers greater flexibility in selecting the service approach that best fits their product, volume, timeline, facility requirements, and logistical considerations.

By combining in-house and mobile capabilities, X-ray Reclaim from METTLER TOLEDO helps manufacturers respond efficiently to foreign material concerns, reduce operational disruption, and make informed product disposition decisions with greater confidence.

Supporting manufacturers when rapid response matters

When foreign material concerns arise, manufacturers often face significant operational and financial pressure while determining the appropriate disposition of quarantined product. METTLER TOLEDO X-ray Reclaim services provide access to inspection technology, experienced personnel, and project documentation to support the evaluation of affected product.

The Dallas facility offers a controlled, professionally managed environment for customers that prefer to ship quarantined finished goods to a dedicated re-inspection location. This in-house option can be particularly valuable when customers require additional space, specialized equipment, or an inspection setting separate from their production operations.

For manufacturers that need to keep products at their own facility, the X-ray Reclaim team can also bring the inspection directly to the customer through a mobile re-inspection service.

“Manufacturers need rapid access to reliable inspection resources when responding to potential foreign material incidents,” said JP Perreault, Head of X-ray Reclaim Services at METTLER TOLEDO. “The Dallas facility strengthens our ability to support customers through both dedicated in-house re-inspection and mobile operations deployed directly to customer sites. These options give manufacturers greater flexibility while providing access to advanced inspection capabilities, experienced operational expertise, and responsive service when time is critical.”

In-house and mobile re-inspection options

Beginning October 5, manufacturers will be able to ship quarantined finished goods to the Dallas facility for professionally managed re-inspection and contaminant extraction services. The in-house operation is designed to support a range of project sizes and product types while providing a dedicated environment for inspection, handling, traceability, and reporting.

The Dallas team will coordinate project planning, product intake, inspection, contaminant extraction, and documentation. Application testing is conducted before the project begins to assess the product, packaging, suspected contaminant, and inspection objectives.

For urgent situations, high-volume projects, or manufacturers that prefer to avoid transporting quarantined products, the X-ray Reclaim team can deploy a fully equipped mobile re-inspection operation directly to the customer’s facility. Mobile teams bring the required inspection equipment and operational expertise on-site, allowing manufacturers to evaluate product closer to where it is held.

Mobile re-inspection may help reduce transportation requirements, simplify product handling, support faster access to quarantined inventory, and limit disruption to customer operations. Deployments are typically available within 48 hours following application validation and project authorization, depending on project scope, location, equipment requirements, and scheduling.

With both in-house and mobile options, METTLER TOLEDO can tailor the re-inspection approach to the manufacturer’s operational needs. Customers can work with the X-ray Reclaim team to determine whether shipment to Dallas, an on-site mobile deployment, or a combination of both best fits the project.

Advanced Technology for Challenging Foreign Material Applications

X-ray Reclaim services utilize PXT photon-counting x-ray inspection technology to support the detection of challenging foreign materials, including ferrous, non-ferrous, and stainless-steel contaminants, glass, stone, bone, mineralized contaminants, and select low-density materials.

PXT photon-counting technology is also available within the Eagle by METTLER TOLEDO product line.

Every project begins with application testing to establish detection thresholds based on the specific product, packaging, and suspected contaminant. The results support project planning and help the X-ray Reclaim team select an appropriate inspection approach for the application and project objectives.

Expanding support across North America

The Dallas facility reflects an ongoing commitment to expanding X-ray Reclaim service capacity and improving access to re-inspection support for manufacturers across North America. The facility adds a regional in-house option while also expanding the team’s ability to coordinate mobile re-inspection projects at customer locations.

Additional updates regarding planned enhancements to the Ontario, Canada operation are expected later this year.

Advance project inquiries for the Dallas facility are now being accepted. Manufacturers interested in arranging application testing, discussing upcoming projects, evaluating in-house or mobile re-inspection options, or learning more about X-ray Reclaim services are encouraged to contact the team ahead of the October 5 opening.