Chemical Safety Board releases video on fatal BP-Husky refinery fire

The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board (CSB) released a new safety video examining the fatal fire at the BP-Husky refinery in Oregon, Ohio.

The fire occurred on Sept. 20, 2022, after highly flammable liquid naphtha was released from a pressurized vessel during an emergency situation. The naphtha vaporized and formed a flammable vapor cloud that ignited, fatally injuring two refinery employees who were brothers.

The video, “Alarming Mistakes, Deadly Decisions: Fatal Fire at BP-Husky,” uses animation and commentary from CSB Board Member Sylvia Johnson, Investigator-in-Charge Bill Steiner and Investigator Melinda Hartz.

According to the CSB, a process upset in the refinery's naphtha hydrotreater unit began a series of events at about 3:20 a.m. The resulting loss of containment led to shutdowns in other refinery units and eventually caused liquid naphtha to enter and fill a fuel gas mix drum.

The pressurized vessel normally contained fuel gas vapor. As it filled with liquid naphtha, the vessel overflowed into vapor piping connected to downstream furnaces and boilers, creating the potential for fires or explosions.