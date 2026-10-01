Report: 90% of life sciences manufacturers say digital transformation is business-critical

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 1, 2026 (PRNewswire) — Rockwell Automation, Inc., today released "The New Operating Model for Life Sciences Manufacturing: Moving from Compliance to Continuous Readiness," an industry insights report based on input from manufacturing and industrial operations decision-makers in the life sciences industry. The new report examines how manufacturers are building digital foundations to keep pace with an industry that is changing fast.

According to Rockwell Automation's State of Smart Manufacturing research, 90% of life sciences manufacturers say digital transformation is necessary, and 58% have deployed smart manufacturing technologies at scale or across parts of their operations.

As manufacturers continue to modernize, the report highlights how connected data, cybersecurity and validated AI applications can help improve visibility, strengthen quality processes and support continuous readiness.

Key findings from the report include:

Technology investment is tied to business outcomes, not just capability: AI and machine learning (46%), process automation (44%) and cybersecurity (39%) are the technologies life sciences manufacturers expect to drive the biggest business outcomes. Manufacturers are prioritizing these investments to improve quality (43%), digitize operations (36%) and reduce risk (35%).

AI adoption is accelerating faster than data readiness: Among manufacturers already using AI, 64% plan to expand its use within the next year, and 49% expect to increase investment over the next five years. Yet only 32% say they effectively use more than half the data they collect.

Cybersecurity has become a lifecycle requirement: 54% of life sciences organizations experienced at least one cyberattack in the past year, with the greatest exposure coming from IT systems and enterprise networks (41%), remote access and connected equipment (33%) and IT/OT integration points (29%).

"Manufacturers used to treat regulatory readiness as a project — something they ramped up for," said Matt Weaver, vice president, global industry – life sciences, Rockwell Automation. "Now, it has to be a daily discipline built into how the facility runs. The companies connecting their data, securing systems and validating AI deployments today are the ones that will be ready for what comes next from regulators or from the market."

The report also outlines seven actions life sciences manufacturers can take to build a foundation for continuous readiness, including evidence management, cyber resilience, industrial data operations, defined AI use cases, and AI governance. Read the full report — The New Operating Model for Life Sciences Manufacturing: Moving from Compliance to Continuous Readiness — HERE.