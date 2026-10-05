CPM names Jeremy Patten CEO

CPM, a leading global provider of process equipment, engineered technologies and aftermarket support, announced today that Jeremy Patten has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer.

Patten brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across global industrial, manufacturing and technology-driven businesses. Most recently, he served as President of Modine’s Performance Technologies segment. Prior to Modine, he spent more than eight years with ATS Corporation, including serving as President of its Packaging and Food Technology Group. Earlier in his career, Patten held leadership roles with IDEX Corporation and Danaher Corporation.

“Jeremy brings the combination of operational leadership, commercial experience and focus on execution that makes him well suited to lead CPM,” said Simon Peckham, Chief Executive of Rosebank Industries. “CPM has strong market positions, long-standing customer relationships and significant opportunities for growth. We are pleased to have Jeremy leading the business as we invest to build on those strengths, grow the aftermarket and improve performance across the organization.”

Patten joins CPM as the company continues to focus on growth, operational improvement and strengthening support for customers throughout the full lifecycle of their equipment.

“CPM has strong brands, deep engineering expertise, long-standing customer relationships and a significant global installed base,” said Patten. “What attracted me to CPM is the opportunity to build on those strengths, grow the business and continue improving how we support our customers throughout the lifecycle of their equipment. I’m looking forward to getting to know our people, customers and businesses around the world.”