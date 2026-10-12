DigiKey accelerates access to TDK SensEI's edgeRX Starter solution for industrial AI and predictive maintenance

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Oct. 8, 2026 (PRNewswire) — DigiKey, the global distribution leader of electronic components and automation products, announces its agreement with TDK SensEI to serve as the first distributor for edgeRX Starter, a predictive maintenance solution designed to support improved industrial equipment performance.

TDK SensEI's edgeRX Starter combines AI-driven multi-modal sensing with advanced analytics to enable predictive maintenance, transforming vibration and temperature data into early warning signals of developing issues. By continuously capturing changes in machine behavior, the system uses AI to identify patterns and anomalies that may signal developing equipment issues and delivers predictive insights with prescriptive guidance. This helps teams act early to prevent downtime, extend asset life, optimize performance and keep production lines moving.

"DigiKey is proud to be the first online electronic components distributor of the edgeRX Starter, especially since our team has been using it in our product distribution center ourselves," said Jason Simoneau, vice president, passives and multi-market semiconductors, for DigiKey. "This cohesive solution's predictive maintenance capabilities have benefited our team, and we look forward to offering our customers access to the same innovative system."

TDK SensEI is addressing a critical gap in the market by delivering a solution for industrial businesses that often lack the resources or in-house expertise to implement advanced predictive maintenance (PdM) systems with AI.

"We've created edgeRX Starter to make predictive maintenance easier to adopt for industrial teams of all sizes," said Sandeep Pandya, CEO of TDK SensEI. "With edgeRX Starter, we're making predictive maintenance more accessible, helping teams transform uncertainty into confidence and reactive fixes into proactive decisions."

DigiKey has more new product introductions (NPIs) on its shelves than any other electronics distributor, allowing customers to build the machines and devices that accelerate progress in industries such as healthcare, AI, energy, industrial automation, sustainability and IoT.

To learn more about the edgeRX Starter or other products from TDK SensEI, visit DigiKey.com.