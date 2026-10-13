NETZSCH to highlight range of sanitary pumps at PACK EXPO International 2026

Technologies on display will include the NOTOS Twin Screw Pump, NEMO Progressing Cavity Pumps, PERIPRO Peristaltic Pumps and the NBE Barrel Emptying System.

Technologies on display will include the NOTOS Twin Screw Pump, NEMO Progressing Cavity Pumps, PERIPRO Peristaltic Pumps and the NBE Barrel Emptying System.

NETZSCH Pumps USA, a global leader in complex fluid handling solutions and North American manufacturing, will be exhibiting at PACK EXPO International 2026, taking place October 18–21 in Chicago.

At Booth 7738, NETZSCH will feature a comprehensive lineup of sanitary pumps and systems engineered to meet the stringent demands of food, beverage, personal care, and other hygienic processing industries. Technologies on display will include the NOTOS Twin Screw Pump, NEMO Progressing Cavity Pumps, PERIPRO Peristaltic Pumps, and the NBE Barrel Emptying System.

The NOTOS Sanitary 2NSH Twin Screw Pump is ideal for applications in the food, beverage, chemical, pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries. It operates across a wide pressure range while preserving product integrity and natural properties without degradation. The FDA-compliant pump meets 3-A Sanitary Standards and features NETZSCH’s exclusive Full Service-in-Place (FSIP) design for fast disassembly and easy cleaning. NETZSCH will showcase the 2NSH in a cutaway version, to illustrate its hygienic, easy serviceability to minimize downtime.

The food version of the PERIPRO Peristaltic Pump is optimized for hygienic applications. It is compatible with food, beverages, and cosmetic products and complies with current regulations and specifications. The hose is FDA-approved food grade nitrile with large rollers for longer service life. A hinged front cover allows for quick set-up for the CIP cleaning process. These pumps are ideal for complex fluids, such as abrasive, viscous, and delicate products. Ultimately, these pumps provide energy savings up to 30% and require 90% less lubricant when compared with shoe-style hose pump technology.

The NBE Barrel Emptying System provides an efficient and sanitary solution for completely evacuating high-viscosity products from drums and containers. Using either a NETZSCH progressing cavity or a twin screw pump technology, a follower plate and precision container handling, the NBE system reduces waste, enhances safety, and maintains product integrity throughout the transfer process.

The broad product range of NEMO Progressing Cavity Pumps also includes a selection of sanitary and aseptic pumps for continuous, pressure-stable, gentle and low-pulsation conveyance of almost any substance. The open hopper pumps in full stainless steel are widely used for high-viscosity fluids like ground beef, whole fruits, vegetables, and fish.

To learn more about how NETZSCH can support your complex fluid handling needs, visit Booth 7738 at PACK EXPO International or https://pumps-systems.netzsch.com/en-US.