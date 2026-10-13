Patriot Pumps establishes new headquarters near Lubbock, Texas

Patriot Pumps has opened a 50,000-square-foot corporate headquarters in Wolfforth, Texas, expanding its production, equipment distribution and field service capabilities across Texas, the Permian Basin and the Gulf Coast.

The new facility occupies an 8.48-acre property about 20 miles southwest of Lubbock. It features multiple buildings equipped with overhead cranes and assembly workflows designed to support the production and delivery of custom pump packages.

The Texas location also provides onsite parts inventory and field service capabilities for rental fleets, municipal water utilities, upstream oil and gas operators, agricultural businesses and mining operations.

Patriot Pumps opened the facility with 15 employees across sales, management, engineering, production and service. The company plans to hire additional staff as its regional operations expand. Its existing Salem, Oregon, facility will remain fully operational with more than 30 employees.

The company is also finalizing plans to develop adjacent acreage for a remanufacturing facility. Proposed features include large service bays, a dedicated wash bay, expanded parts storage and a specialized technical team for equipment overhauls and pump restoration.

“Relocating our corporate headquarters to Wolfforth and establishing a primary hub in the Lubbock region puts us right in the heart of where our core customers operate every day,” said Josh Standridge, vice president at Patriot Pumps.

Alongside the facility expansion, Patriot Pumps has introduced a new brand identity and redesigned its website for mobile users. The platform includes interactive tools for configuring pump packages, specifying equipment, requesting quotes and sourcing replacement parts.

The updated website also features the company’s Patriot Priming Chamber and vacuum pump, Quick Pick sound-attenuated enclosure, and Quick Release pull-out tray for pump-end servicing.