i2r North America earns EcoVadis Platinum Medal for sustainability

i2r North America Inc. has earned an EcoVadis Platinum Medal, placing the aluminum food packaging manufacturer among the top 1% of companies assessed by EcoVadis in the 12 months preceding the medal’s issue date. The recognition is valid through July 2027.

EcoVadis evaluates corporate sustainability performance across four areas: environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. Its assessments examine companies’ sustainability policies, actions and reporting against international standards.

The rating provides businesses and their customers with an independent assessment of sustainability management practices.

i2r North America manufactures aluminum food packaging for customers across the North American market. Its sustainability efforts include resource efficiency, waste reduction, responsible sourcing and manufacturing efficiency.

Mark D’Angelo, managing director of i2r North America, said the recognition reflects the team’s ongoing efforts to improve operations and meet growing expectations for supply chain transparency.

He added that the company plans to continue improving environmental performance and responsible sourcing while integrating sustainability into its business growth.

i2r North America will exhibit at Booth W-53084 during PACK EXPO International 2026, scheduled for October 18–21 at McCormick Place in Chicago.