eschbach launches AI-assisted problem solving for process manufacturing operations

BOSTON, Mass., Oct. 19, 2026 (eschbach release) — eschbach today announced the launch of Problem Solving, a new application within the Continuous Improvement pillar of its Seqonis Intelligent Operations Platform (IOP). Designed for pharmaceutical, chemical, and other process manufacturing environments, the solution helps frontline teams identify, analyze, resolve, and prevent recurring operational issues while preserving valuable organizational knowledge.

Manufacturing teams often struggle to sustain effective problem-solving across shifts due to disconnected systems, paper-based processes, and limited access to experienced operational excellence resources. Investigations can stall, corrective actions may lose momentum, and valuable lessons learned frequently remain trapped in spreadsheets, emails, or individual expertise.

Problem Solving connects the entire investigation lifecycle in a single digital workspace, from issue reporting and root cause analysis to corrective actions and effectiveness verification. The application supports proven methodologies including Just Do It, A-3 Process, and the full 8-Step Problem Solving framework, while embedding AI assistance directly into everyday workflows.

“Manufacturers don't have a data problem. They have an execution problem,” said Andreas Eschbach, founder and CEO of eschbach. “Teams need faster access to relevant knowledge, proven solutions, and expert guidance regardless of which shift they work. Our new AI-assisted Problem Solving application acts as a virtual improvement coach, helping employees identify patterns, learn from previous investigations, and resolve root causes faster while building organizational knowledge for the future.”

Problem Solving Key capabilities include:

AI-Assisted Problem Solving that accelerates root cause analysis by surfacing relevant patterns, operational context, and historical investigations in seconds rather than hours.

Full Voice Dialogue that enables hands-free reporting and investigation updates through natural voice conversations directly from the shop floor.

Pattern Recognition that continuously analyzes operational data and historical records to identify recurring issues, emerging risks, and improvement opportunities.

Knowledge Gap Reduction that pulls context from across connected systems, shift reports, and prior investigations, helping organizations retain expertise despite workforce turnover.

Automated Documentation that drafts investigation summaries, captures corrective actions, and preserves knowledge without adding administrative burden to frontline teams.

And coming in the next months, AI-Powered Recommendations that suggest clear problem descriptions and generate potential corrective actions based on similar events, operational history, and available data.

Approved countermeasures can be converted directly into Seqonis tasks with assigned ownership, milestones, and effectiveness checks, ensuring actions are implemented and verified. Role-based dashboards provide visibility into active investigations, overdue actions, recurring losses, and improvement initiatives across individual sites or global operations. By combining structured methodologies, AI guidance, voice interaction, and enterprise-wide knowledge sharing, Problem Solving helps organizations reduce recurring issues, standardize investigations, improve collaboration, and accelerate continuous improvement efforts across every shift.

In addition, Andreas Eschbach will speak at the 2026 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo, which will be held from October 18 to 21, 2026, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in the Washington, D.C. area. During his session, he will highlight how intelligent operations platforms streamline complex root-cause analysis in regulated life-sciences environments. Additionally, his company will be exhibiting at Booth #1027 throughout the conference to provide hands-on demonstrations of their flagship solution, Seqonis.

The new Problem Solving application is available immediately as part of the Seqonis Continuous Improvement suite for pharmaceutical, chemical, and process manufacturing organizations worldwide.