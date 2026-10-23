Smith & Loveless former chairman Robert L. Rebori dies at 91

Robert L. Rebori, the longtime chairman and president of water infrastructure equipment manufacturer Smith & Loveless Inc., died Oct. 7, 2026, at his home in Shawnee, Kansas. He was 91.

Rebori became president of Smith & Loveless in 1978. Within two years, he led a management buyout that returned the company to private ownership for the first time since 1959. He led the company for more than 30 years before retiring in 2009 and transferring leadership and ownership to his son, Frank J. Rebori, the company’s current president.

During his tenure, Smith & Loveless expanded into municipal, industrial, federal and international markets through product development, acquisitions and new offices. The company grew its packaged pump station business, established a leading position in grit removal systems and developed an early packaged membrane bioreactor wastewater treatment system.

Under Rebori’s leadership, Smith & Loveless also expanded into copper mining, marine shipping and food processing. The company established affiliates in the United Kingdom and New Zealand, along with divisional operations in California, Georgia and Missouri.

“Bob was a great inspiration to many people. His critical thinking and sharp wit made him a great leader and mentor,” said Lanette Wickham, Smith & Loveless general counsel and Rebori’s daughter-in-law.

Rebori also served as chairman and board member of the Water and Wastewater Equipment Manufacturers Association (WWEMA) and served on the boards of other water equipment manufacturers.

He earned bachelor’s degrees in business and history from Seton Hall University and a master’s degree in economics from New York University while serving in the U.S. Army Reserves.