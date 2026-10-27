Rockwell Automation unveils record-breaking innovation lineup at Automation Fair 2026

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 27, 2026 (PRNewswire) — Rockwell Automation, Inc. today announced an expanded product showcase for Automation Fair 2026. Across the plant floor and enterprise, Rockwell's latest innovations help manufacturers unlock greater productivity, simplify operations and strengthen resilience in an increasingly complex industrial environment. Together, these technologies demonstrate how AI, automation and digital transformation are reshaping the future of industrial operations.

At Automation Fair 2026, attendees will get an exclusive look at new technologies designed to help manufacturers modernize production, accelerate decision-making and scale innovation with greater confidence. The innovations span Rockwell's automation and software portfolio showcasing practical applications that address some of the industry's most pressing operational challenges.

"Production systems today are balancing growth, workforce challenges, cybersecurity threats and the need to adapt faster than ever before," said Matheus Bulho, senior vice president, software & control, Rockwell Automation. "At Automation Fair 2026, we're bringing together hardware, software and industrial intelligence in new ways, giving customers the tools to move faster, adapt with confidence and create more resilient and autonomous operations."

Among the list of record-breaking innovative new technologies being showcased are:

LogixEdge Controller, enhancing the power of Logix with new form factors and seamless integration of IT and OT workloads that further amplify Logix's powerful multidiscipline control and information capabilities, including AI workloads that enable autonomous control

CompactLogix 5390 Controller, delivering enhanced performance and security with greater scalability for modern production system environments.

PointMax I/O, a next-generation I/O platform designed to simplify deployment and support high-performance machine applications.

Armor PowerFlex 330 Integrated Drive Motor, combining motor and drive functionality in a compact solution to reduce complexity and accelerate installation.

EtherNet/IP In-cabinet Solution, helping manufacturers simplify what it takes to construct, wire, deploy and manage industrial control systems more efficiently.

FactoryTalk Optix Version 1.9 and new OptixPanel Pro and PanelView Pro graphic terminals, providing expanded visualization capabilities across larger distributed systems, enhanced security and a modern operator experience.

FactoryTalk Conductor, enabling organizations to orchestrate industrial intelligence and agentic engineering across design, operations and maintenance for their entire operations.

FactoryTalk AssetIQ, FactoryTalk Design Workbench and FactoryTalk ResilientEdge software, helping customers simplify enterprise OT asset management, streamline engineering and improve resilience of edge deployments.

New AI innovations for the Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform and AI-powered Quality Management capabilities, bringing practical artificial intelligence to everyday manufacturing workflows.

Expanded cybersecurity offerings, including SecureOT Platform Managed Services, OT Cybersecurity Assessment Suite, and capabilities designed to support OEMs in building more secure machines from the start

In addition to product announcements, attendees will have the opportunity to experience live demonstrations, engage with Rockwell Automation experts and partners and explore the innovations driving greater productivity, flexibility and resilience across manufacturing.

Registration is now open. Join thousands of industrial professionals at Automation Fair 2026 and be among the first to experience Rockwell's latest innovations in action. Register today at automationfair.com.