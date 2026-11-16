BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2026 (PRNewswire) — Laminar, creator of Process-Aware Autonomy and the foundation that makes self-driving factories possible, today announced that it has joined the Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork as a Technology Partner, expanding access to its real-time fluid intelligence for manufacturers using Rockwell Automation technologies. The collaboration will focus on helping manufacturers optimize clean-in-place (CIP) and product changeover processes while advancing both operational performance and sustainability objectives.

Laminar combines patented, inline spectral sensors with process-aware machine learning models to identify fluid conditions and transitions in real time. When connected with industrial control systems, this intelligence supports AI-based process decisions instead of relying on recipes and fixed timers. Through the PartnerNetwork, Laminar can extend these capabilities across Rockwell Automation environments and help manufacturers recover productive capacity while reducing unnecessary resource consumption.

The collaboration reflects a shared view that productivity and sustainability must be delivered through the same operational improvements. Shorter, validated CIP cycles can return time to production and support line utilization, while also reducing the resources and waste associated with unnecessary cleaning. The companies will also explore how process-state and cycle information may support broader manufacturing optimization through visualization, analytics and higher-level manufacturing systems.

"Joining the Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork gives Laminar an opportunity to bring our trusted, secure platform to more manufacturers and scale across the factory floor faster than ever before," said Sanjay Rajan, Laminar Chief Revenue Officer. "Dynamic timers are the only way to run autonomous processes like clean-in-place and product changeover. Now, more manufacturers will have access to dynamic processes that enable the self-driving factory."

"Manufacturers should not have to choose between productivity and sustainability," said Vicky Bruce, Director, Customer Sustainability Rockwell Automation. "By bringing Laminar's application-specific process intelligence into the Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork, we give customers another way to address critical operational constraints while reducing the resources for validated cleaning processes."