BellatRx will open a new facility in Tampa, Florida, in 2027, expanding its U.S. operations and strengthening its North American presence.

The packaging solutions provider says the new location will bring its equipment, technical expertise and customer support closer to customers across the United States.

The expansion is intended to improve regional service capabilities, create more opportunities for customer collaboration and strengthen the company's ability to respond to customer needs.

According to BellatRx, the Tampa facility will support its efforts to provide ongoing technical assistance and personalized customer service.

The planned opening in 2027 marks another step in the company's North American growth. BellatRx said it will provide additional updates as the facility moves closer to opening.