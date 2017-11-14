More than 1,400 exhibitors are expected at POWER-GEN International in Las Vegas. Image courtesy of POWER-GEN International

Attendees from more than 100 countries and more than 1,400 exhibitors are expected to gather at POWER-GEN International in Las Vegas, Dec. 5 – 7, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

This annual event brings industry leaders together under one roof for networking and educational opportunities in power generation technology. Attendees will learn about trends, technologies and issues facing the generation sector and get to

see an array of products, ideas and services on display.

Connect with power professionals

Through networking events, conference sessions and exhibitions, attendees will learn innovative ways to tackle the latest industry challenges and investigate real-world case studies. They will also learn how to implement innovations into operations to cut costs, maximize efficiencies, improve visibility and reduce risk.

Networking events include an annual golf tournament, women in power generation luncheon, exhibit floor receptions, breakfasts and conference sessions.

Exhibitors

POWER-GEN International will shed light on all forms of power generation by connecting key suppliers and service providers with influential decision-makers in the international power sector. A sampling of exhibitors includes: Danfoss High Pressure Pumps, Emerson, Flomax Filtration, Hitachi America and Siemens.

New conference tracks

In 14 concurrent tracks, nearly 300 industry experts from around the world will present new solutions and innovations for the future. Tracks include gas turbine technologies, digital power plant, emissions control, flexible generation and onsite power, business trends and regulatory issues, material handling, clean coal technologies, distributed renewable power and gas-fired power plants.

Education, tours & workshops

POWER-GEN has partnered with several accredited universities to offer courses that highlight topics including rotordynamics, thermomechanical fatigue, grid and home energy storage and analytics for cybersecurity. This year’s technical tours include Hoover Dam Powerplant, Walter M. Higgins Generating Station and Goodsprings Energy Recovery Station.

Pre-conference workshops will offer attendees a certificate of completion that counts toward professional development (PDH) hours. Registered full conference delegates are eligible for 10 hours of PDH credits.

Visit power-gen.com to learn more.

CONFERENCE

Dec. 5–7

Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas

EXHIBITION HOURS

Tue., Dec. 5, 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m.

Wed., Dec. 6, 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m.

Thu., Dec. 7, 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m.