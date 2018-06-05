Acquisitions, mergers and expansions

Schenck Process acquires Raymond Bartlett Snow from Arvos Group

Schenck Process plans to acquire Raymond Bartlett Snow (RBS), a manufacturer of size reduction, classification and thermal processing equipment, from the Arvos Group. RBS operates locations in the U.S.,India and Brazil, all of which will become part of the Schenck Process Group. The deal is expected to close June 29 for an undisclosed amount.

Newly formed Dover Precision Components supplies rotating, reciprocating machinery

Cook Compression, Inpro/Seal, Waukesha Bearings and Bearings Plus have formed the new Dover Precision Components operating company. As the umbrella for these keys brands, Dover Precision Components is a provider of performance-critical solutions for rotating and reciprocating machinery. Dover Precision Components includes Cook Compression valves, sealing technologies, pistons and rods, repair and reconditioning services and technical support for reciprocating compressors; Inpro/Seal bearing protection and shaft seals; Waukesha Bearings’ hydrodynamic fluid film bearings, brush seals for turbomachinery and magnetic bearing systems and Bearings Plus’s fluid film bearings and seals upgrades.

IBT Inc. creates new entity, integrates organizational changes

Changes to IBT’s business entity structure and associated organizational leadership responsibilities were initiated. Cumulus Companies Inc. (CCI) is the new portfolio company and is defined by four separate companies within three growth platforms: industrial distribution, conveyance belting products and aerospace parts manufacturing. CCI will be led by president and CEO Michael Flannery. He will report to the company’s board of directors. Jeff Cloud was promoted to the president role for IBT Industrial Solutions, CCI’s largest company and will report to Michael Flannery, who will continue to serve as IBT Industrial Solutions’ CEO.

Milliken & Company and Oxiteno USA serve chemical market

Milliken & Company and Oxiteno USA LLC entered into an agreement that will provide increased and streamlined access to alkoxylation technology. The co-manufacturing agreement will utilize Oxiteno’s new alkoxylation unit in Pasadena, Texas, which is expected to open in the second quarter of 2018. Offering strategic access to the U.S. Gulf region, the Pasadena facility incorporates alkoxylation assets and technologies and has a nameplate capacity of 170,000 metric tons per year.

Appointments

Metso Corporation appoints Pekka Vauramo as president and CEO

Metso‘s Board of Directors appointed Pekka Vauramo president and CEO of Metso effective November 2018 at the latest. Vauramo has served as president and CEO of Finnair since 2013 and previously held management positions at Cargotec (2007–2013) and Sandvik (1985–2007). CFO Eeva Sipilä will continue to serve as Metso’s interim CEO until Vauramo begins in his new role.

The Chemours Company makes personnel changes

The Chemours Company, a company with positions in fluoroproducts, chemical solutions and titanium technologies, announced changes to its financial team. Jonathan Lock joins Chemours as vice president of corporate development and investor relations. Lock previously led corporate strategy and investor relations at SunCoke Energy. In this new role, Lock will help drive Chemours’ inorganic growth strategy and assume responsibility of investor communications. He is taking on the corporate strategy work from Edwin Sparks, who was recently promoted to president of the Chemical Solutions segment and will undertake the investor relations position from Alisha Bellezza.

Bellezza, Chemours current treasurer and vice president of investor relations, was named vice president of commercial operations and supply chain for the Titanium Technologies segment. In her new role, Bellezza will refine the strategic direction and create the infrastructure to support the growth of the Titanium Technologies segment.

Sameer Ralhan, vice president of finance, will become treasurer while retaining his current business finance responsibilities.

Conval appoints refining and chemical industry manager

Conval, manufacturer of U.S.-made severe service valves, appointed Brian E. White as refining and chemical industry manager serving the petrochemical industry.

Based in Houston, White has more than 20 years of experience selling instrumentation and capital equipment to the oil and gas, chemical, fluid power, shipbuilding, power, biopharmaceutical, analytical and construction industries. He has held management and sales positions at Rawson, Circor Instrumentation Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Swagelok and Illinois Tool Works.

Awards, Milestones & Certifications

Grundfos approved through HI Pump Test Lab Approval Program

Grundfos CBS is the latest company to have its pump test laboratory approved through the Hydraulic Institute (HI) Pump Test Lab Approval Program.

The HI program assists pump OEMs and other pump test laboratories with improving their current procedures and policies by working with a third-party auditor to develop and maintain accurate, uniform and repeatable pump testing protocols. The program also helps participating organizations adhere to the requirements of the international test laboratory accreditation standard (ISO 17025) concerning test measurement equipment.

Micronor certified under ISO 9001:2015

Micronor Inc., a manufacturer of fiber optic kinetic sensors for industrial and medical applications, was certified under ISO 9001:201. The company earned certification from registrar TUV Nord USA.

In 2003, Micronor developed the MR310 series, which was followed by the award of U.S. Patent 7,196,320 in 2007. In 2010, the MR330 was released as the world’s first commercial 13-bit fiber optic absolute rotary encoder with U.S. Patent 8,461,514 to follow in 2013. In 2017, Micronor was awarded the ECN Impact Award for the MR386, the World’s First V-series compatible Fiber Optic Microswitch.

Design Ready Controls named 2018 Manufacturer of the Year

The Manufacturers Alliance named Design Ready Controls 2018 Manufacturer of the Year. Design Ready Controls is one of three companies awarded this distinction in categories based on number of employees.Design Ready Controls was recognized for sharing improvement experiences with their peers to benefit the local manufacturing community including: presenting at seminars or conferences, hosting plant tours for peers, authoring manufacturing articles and leadership or teaching in manufacturing organizations.

Vetter wins 2018 IPSE Facility of the Year Award

Vetter won the 2018 ISPE Facility of the Year Award (FOYA) in the Facility of the Future category for its Center for Visual Inspection and Logistics. The prize is awarded annually by the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) to companies that show foresight, care and innovative creativity in the design and implementation of their facilities.

The site offers Vetter’s customers reduced throughput times. The building’s modular design also allows for simple and gradual creation of more space without expansion work affecting its operations. This architecture is a direct response to an increasing customer demand for more capacity.

HORIBA wins 2018 iF DESIGN AWARD with capacitance manometer

HORIBA, an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of instruments and measurement systems, secured an iF DESIGN AWARD 2018 in the ‘Product Design’ discipline with its VG-200 series of self-temperature-regulating capacitance manometers, which are used in a variety of processing industries including pharmaceutical, food and beverage production and semiconductor manufacturing.

The VG-200’s temperature regulation is achieved through internal heating, which prevents gases condensing within the unit and potentially affecting pressure readings. The VG-200 is a quadrangular prism, which makes it easier to handle. Manufactured in Japan, the capacitance manometers have adjustable temperature ranges, an analog 0 to 10V output (across full-scale), a ‘one push to re-zero’ function and are CE and RoHS compliant.

UCF Honors Siemens with award, receives software grant from Siemens

The University of Central Florida awarded Siemens with the President’s Partnership Award. Siemens and UCF have partnered to focus on the development of the energy sector. This includes the 2017 launch of UCF’s Digital Grid Innovation Laboratory — the first of its kind in the United States and the Center of Innovation for Diagnostics and Prognostics research program.

Siemens announced a technology in-kind grant of Siemens’ Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) software with a commercial value of $593 million. The software grant amplifies a similar grant in 2016 that has benefited UCF’s Center for Advanced Turbomachinery and Energy Research (CATER).

Unity Scientific wins 2018 Frost & Sullivan Manufacturing Leadership Award

Unity Scientific, a KPM Analytics Company, has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Manufacturing Leadership Awards winner for its achievement in the Engineering and Production Technology Leadership category for applying 3D printing and electronic alignment technologies in the manufacturing process.

Unity Scientific’s winning SpectraStar project uses advanced techniques to manufacture a line of NIR spectrophotometers for laboratory and at-line use. The use of 3D printing to make a complete spectrograph chassis (patent pending) dramatically minimizes assembly labor. Final optical alignment is made by electronically matching the system to a set of infrared wavelength standards (patent pending).