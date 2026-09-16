K-State course covers dust collection system design and safety

K-State will offer a three-day course on dust collection systems Oct. 27-29, 2026, at K-State Olathe.

The course will focus on the engineering principles behind dust collection system design and operation. Participants will learn how to size hoods, ducting, cyclones and filters.

Instruction will also cover airflow calculations, filter efficiency and formulas used in dust collection system design.

The program will address industrial hygiene standards and government guidelines. Participants will also learn methods for identifying and mitigating dust explosion risks.

Hands-on demonstrations at a company partner facility will provide practical experience with conveying equipment and components.

The course is designed for engineers, technicians, and maintenance and operations personnel who work with dust collection systems. It also targets sales and management professionals involved in system design or specification.

The course runs from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day and costs $1,700.