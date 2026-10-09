Seeq, Cognizant collaborate to accelerate industrial AI adoption in life sciences

SEATTLE, Oct. 8, 2026 (PRNewswire) — Seeq, a global leader in Industrial AI, today announced it is collaborating with Cognizant, an AI Builder and technology services provider, to help life sciences and pharmaceutical manufacturers move faster from data to action.

By combining Seeq's advanced industrial AI and analytics with Cognizant's advisory, implementation, delivery, and change management capabilities, the companies intend to help customers scale manufacturing analytics and performance improvement across lines and sites.

Cognizant brings extensive experience delivering industrial and life sciences solutions for global manufacturing organizations. Its teams support customers as they advance digital transformation, build data infrastructure, strengthen operational intelligence, and implement solutions that translate strategy into measurable plant-level outcomes.

Launching with Cognizant as a lead collaborator, Seeq's Operational Efficiency and OEE Industry Solution empowers life sciences manufacturers to move from site-specific OEE dashboards and point reports to standardized, scalable performance management across lines and sites. Rather than stopping at visibility and reporting on what is happening, Seeq delivers insight into why it is happening, bringing together asset, process, scheduling, and execution data to provide a more complete view of operations.

Together, Seeq and Cognizant aim to support pharmaceutical and life sciences manufacturers as they improve how teams investigate process behavior, monitor performance, and scale analytics across sites. The collaboration brings together Seeq's advanced AI and analytics platform with Cognizant's advisory, implementation, and change management capabilities to help customers operationalize use cases such as Continued Process Verification, (CPV), Overall Equipment Effectiveness, (OEE), and broader manufacturing analytics.

"At Seeq, we believe the greatest value comes from empowering subject matter experts to understand their processes more deeply, uncover the insights that matter, and turn insights into faster decisions and actions at enterprise scale," said Dr. Lisa Graham, CEO of Seeq. "Our collaboration with Cognizant begins in life sciences and pharma, where the need is immediate and the opportunity is clear, and creates a strong foundation to help manufacturers across many industries move faster from industrial AI and analytics to measurable business impact."

For regulated pharmaceutical environments, Seeq for Pharma is purpose-built for GMP-regulated operations and includes capabilities designed to support customers' efforts to meet applicable 21 CFR Part 11 requirements. These capabilities may help customers simplify aspects of compliance, validation, and change control by supporting auditability, controlled change management, and data integrity in regulated operations. Customers remain responsible for validating their specific configurations, processes, and intended uses.

"Operational efficiency is a major opportunity in the pharmaceuticals industry, yet too many teams still rely on fragmented reporting and local OEE view," said Paolo Braiuca, Industry Leader for Pharma and Life Sciences at Seeq. "Together with Cognizant, we can help customers scale a more connected, pharma-ready approach to performance improvement across regulated operations."

While the joint effort begins with life sciences and pharmaceuticals, Seeq and Cognizant see opportunities to explore additional industries over time, including complex manufacturing environments where operational data can support faster decisions, improved quality and performance.

To learn more about Seeq's purpose-built approach for regulated pharmaceutical and life sciences environments, visit www.seeq.com.