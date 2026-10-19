Schneider Electric releases U.S. industrial AI data at PACK EXPO International 2026

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2026 (PRNewswire) — Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader, today revealed new data showcasing that U.S. CPG and life sciences manufacturers are leading in industrial AI adoption globally at PACK EXPO International 2026. Throughout the event, Schneider Electric will discuss how industrial intelligence solutions and open, software-defined automation help manufacturers establish an AI-enabled foundation to improve productivity, increase operational flexibility, and build more connected, resilient operations amid the rise in industrial AI adoption.

Manufacturers in the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) and packaging industries face rising customer expectations, market volatility, workforce challenges, and ongoing pressure to improve efficiency. As an automation and energy tech partner, Schneider Electric will host engagements throughout the week to showcase how automation, electrification, software, and data can work together to help address these challenges and create more flexible, future-ready operations.

"Manufacturers are being asked to increase productivity, adapt faster, and do more with the resources they have," said Greg Magdanz, Vice President of OEM Sales, Schneider Electric. "U.S. CPG and life sciences manufacturers are leading their global peers in adopting next-generation technologies at scale, and our data confirms that momentum. By connecting automation, data, and digital technologies, manufacturers can convert early AI adoption into production efficiencies, stronger operational resilience, and better outcomes for their customers."

Supplementing the company's previous global Beyond the Hype: Practical AI for Competitive Consumer Goods Manufacturing are newly released insights from a representative survey conducted by Censuswide of 252 senior manufacturing decisionmakers, which shows the pace of U.S. AI adoption and the operational pressures driving investment:

AI is already more deeply embedded in U.S. operations. Among 1,400+ executives surveyed worldwide, 13% of global CPG manufacturers say AI is embedded end to end in core operations and decision-making today, compared with 29% in the U.S.—more than twice the global figure. In the U.S., 52% of CPG manufacturers have deployed AI across multiple sites or processes, compared with 27% globally. By 2030, 67% of U.S. respondents expect AI to be core to their operations, compared with 37% of respondents globally.





Operational losses are higher in the U.S. U.S. CPG manufacturers estimate that downtime, waste, delays, rework, and suboptimal asset use cost them 20% of potential manufacturing revenue, compared with a 15% global average. Those losses are expected to rise to 27% in the U.S. by 2027, compared with 21% globally, and to 34% by 2030, compared with 29% globally — signaling growing cost pressure and operational fragility.



The findings reveal that U.S. manufacturers are moving faster on AI. At the same time, they face greater exposure to operational losses as domestic labor shortages, aging infrastructure, and higher compliance burdens intensify the pressure. To capture the full value of AI, manufacturers must pair AI adoption with foundational investments in connected, contextualized data, open automation and industrial intelligence solutions that turn insight into action and enable continuous innovation. This pathway to future-proofing operations is exactly what Schneider Electric will address during the "Open, Connected, and Human-Centered: The Future of Industrial Operations" session on Sunday, October 18 — and in conversations throughout PACK EXPO International 2026.